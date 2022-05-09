Analysts Expect Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Will Post Earnings of -$1.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) will post ($1.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ earnings. Summit Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 274.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($5.74) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.93) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Midstream Partners.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($2.14). Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $99.21 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.97 EPS.

SMLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 26,112.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMLP opened at $20.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $46.64.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

