Analysts Expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to Announce -$0.79 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.95). Sutro Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($1.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($2.45). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, CEO William J. Newell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,057,000 after acquiring an additional 43,566 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 3.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,952,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,779,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,708,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,274,000 after acquiring an additional 204,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,868,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $5.72 on Monday. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $268.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

