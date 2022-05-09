Analysts Expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $460.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $442.50 million and the highest is $477.80 million. Synaptics reported sales of $327.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $159.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $114.05 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Synaptics by 716.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

