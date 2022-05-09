Analysts Expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $222.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) to announce $222.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $230.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.30 million. Macerich reported sales of $190.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year sales of $896.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $875.70 million to $917.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $914.55 million, with estimates ranging from $894.50 million to $934.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

MAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

MAC stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. Macerich has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 475,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,100 shares of company stock worth $329,390 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Macerich by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Macerich by 417.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Macerich by 65.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Macerich by 13.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

