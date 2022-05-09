Analysts Expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. TrueCar reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in TrueCar by 16.9% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 856,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 123,719 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 76,756 shares during the period.

TrueCar stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. TrueCar has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

