Analysts Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.04). Vertex Energy posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vertex Energy.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 91.33% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VTNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $699.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 202,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,663,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 350,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy (Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.