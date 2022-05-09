Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.
Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 302.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS.
NYSE CNK opened at $15.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.18.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $576,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $2,575,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cinemark Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cinemark (CNK)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.