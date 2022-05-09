Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 302.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

NYSE CNK opened at $15.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $576,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $2,575,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

