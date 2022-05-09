Analysts Issue Forecasts for Crocs, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) – B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Crocs in a report released on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.27.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.10.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $60.87 on Monday. Crocs has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,955,737.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Beth J. Kaplan bought 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.63 per share, with a total value of $99,570.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 37,698 shares of company stock worth $3,105,842. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

