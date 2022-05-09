Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cumulus Media Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cumulus Media in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.65 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMLS. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $15.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $318.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth about $10,959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cumulus Media by 90.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after buying an additional 377,014 shares during the period. Standard General L.P. grew its position in Cumulus Media by 9.5% during the third quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 948,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after buying an additional 81,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 399.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,064.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

