Analysts Issue Forecasts for Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$400.86 million.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight Capital raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$228.00 to C$227.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$199.64.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$193.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$37.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.76. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$158.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$216.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$200.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$183.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 17.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$877,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,714,595. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.48, for a total value of C$1,007,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,215 shares in the company, valued at C$9,512,689.34. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,553 shares of company stock worth $11,502,552.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

