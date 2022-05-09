Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kura Oncology, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kura Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $26.41.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kura Oncology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,330,000 after purchasing an additional 93,610 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,217 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,513,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,294,000 after acquiring an additional 169,034 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

