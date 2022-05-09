Analysts Issue Forecasts for Skyworks Solutions, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.24. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $9.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.38 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.63. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWKS. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $105.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $197.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.05 and a 200 day moving average of $143.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

