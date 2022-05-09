Analysts Issue Forecasts for Targa Resources Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $5.07 per share for the year.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRGP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Targa Resources stock opened at $75.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -130.12 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,974,454.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $2,190,250.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,872 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

