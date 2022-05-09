Analysts Issue Forecasts for Taseko Mines Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TKO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Panmure Gordon raised Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.23.

TSE:TKO opened at C$2.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.26. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of C$1.92 and a 52 week high of C$3.22. The firm has a market cap of C$626.97 million and a P/E ratio of 16.98.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$102.97 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,960.

About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.