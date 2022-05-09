Analysts Issue Forecasts for Waste Connections, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Waste Connections in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will earn $4.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WCN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $126.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.20. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $115.75 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Waste Connections by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Waste Connections by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,421,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,043,000 after buying an additional 441,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,593,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

