Analysts Offer Predictions for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

ACHC opened at $70.45 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $616.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $209,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

