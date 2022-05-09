Analysts Offer Predictions for Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a report issued on Friday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman expects that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Foot Locker stock opened at $29.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 18.69%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 123.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

