Analysts Offer Predictions for Sunrun Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunrun in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis expects that the energy company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.79.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $23.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01. Sunrun has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $60.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $89,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,748 shares of company stock worth $1,225,347. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 37,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sunrun by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Sunrun by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 65,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Sunrun by 1,279.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 73,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

