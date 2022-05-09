Analysts Offer Predictions for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Terminix Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Terminix Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terminix Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE:TMX opened at $43.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68. Terminix Global has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Terminix Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Terminix Global by 77.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

