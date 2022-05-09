Analysts Offer Predictions for Uni-Select Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uni-Select in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Uni-Select in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.07.

TSE:UNS opened at C$28.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.92. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of C$12.33 and a 52 week high of C$33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$504.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.37 million.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

