Analysts Offer Predictions for Uni-Select Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.
Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$504.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.37 million.
Shares of TSE UNS opened at C$28.13 on Monday. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of C$12.33 and a 1 year high of C$33.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.41. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,081.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Uni-Select Company Profile (Get Rating)
Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.