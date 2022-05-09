Analysts Offer Predictions for Uni-Select Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$504.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.37 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UNS. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Uni-Select in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.07.

Shares of TSE UNS opened at C$28.13 on Monday. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of C$12.33 and a 1 year high of C$33.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.41. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,081.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

