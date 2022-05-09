Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 9th (ACEL, ACMR, ADS, ALKT, ALRM, APD, APTV, ATSG, AVDX, AXLA)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 9th:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $15.00.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $43.00 to $24.00.

adidas (FRA:ADS)

was given a €260.00 ($273.68) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €305.00 ($321.05) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €193.00 ($203.16) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €255.00 ($268.42) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $15.00.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $63.00.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $275.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $137.00.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $31.00 to $40.00.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $13.00.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $12.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 830 ($10.37) to GBX 850 ($10.62). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $69.00.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 670 ($8.37). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $80.00.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $91.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €112.00 ($117.89) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €100.00 ($105.26) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €100.00 ($105.26) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €51.00 ($53.68) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was given a $230.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 590 ($7.37) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $46.00.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $63.00 to $35.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $100.00 to $80.00.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $15.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $266.00 to $291.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $272.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $320.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $278.00 to $306.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $290.00 to $310.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $310.00.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $22.00 to $20.00.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $18.00 to $20.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$93.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $22.00.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $5.00 to $6.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $275.00 to $300.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $68.00 to $78.00.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $26.00.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $41.00 to $44.00.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €19.80 ($20.84) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €22.00 ($23.16) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $13.00.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €88.00 ($92.63) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €80.00 ($84.21) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $50.00 to $37.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $49.00 to $42.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target reduced by Pivotal Research from $50.00 to $40.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $61.00.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $35.00 to $25.00.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $25.00.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $16.00.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $25.00.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $32.00 to $24.00.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $40.00 to $34.00.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $30.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $31.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $85.00 to $90.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $40.00.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $32.00 to $24.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $90.00.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright to $1.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $115.00 to $110.00.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $2.00.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $2.00 to $1.00.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €19.00 ($20.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $410.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $150.00.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $95.00.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $31.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $280.00 to $290.00.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €28.00 ($29.47) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Ib.

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,700 ($46.22) to GBX 4,100 ($51.22). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $13.00 to $16.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €45.00 ($47.37) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €73.00 ($76.84) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $22.50 to $25.00.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $24.00 to $20.00.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $25.00 to $23.00.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $108.00 to $91.00.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $44.00 to $31.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €70.00 ($73.68) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €75.00 ($78.95) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €526.00 ($553.68) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 155 ($1.94) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 190 ($2.37) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $44.00 to $23.00.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €45.00 ($47.37) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €42.00 ($44.21) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €42.50 ($44.74) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €49.00 ($51.58) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €26.00 ($27.37) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

IMI (LON:IMI) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,070 ($25.86) to GBX 1,750 ($21.86). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $30.00.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $39.00.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $75.00 to $40.00.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $69.00.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €128.00 ($134.74) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €92.00 ($96.84) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Ib.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $185.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $280.00 to $331.00.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $112.00 to $109.00.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $105.00.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $96.00.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $28.00.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €27.00 ($28.42) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Ib.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €36.00 ($37.89) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $165.00 to $110.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $160.00 to $130.00.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $4.00 to $3.50. Chardan Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $19.00.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $20.00.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $90.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $15.00.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $96.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target raised by ATB Capital to C$54.00. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $56.00 to $50.00.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,600 ($82.45) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $25.00 to $13.00.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €215.00 ($226.32) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $35.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $64.00.

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) was given a €33.00 ($34.74) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €201.00 ($211.58) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $103.00.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $64.00 to $74.00.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) had its target price reduced by Barrington Research from $33.00 to $31.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $630.00 to $538.00.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €187.00 ($196.84) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $45.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $182.00 to $150.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $173.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $13.00 to $11.00.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €28.40 ($29.89) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $25.00.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $30.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $23.00 to $19.00.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,961 ($24.50) to GBX 1,525 ($19.05). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $42.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $153.00 to $131.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $85.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $105.00 to $85.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $210.00 to $190.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $300.00 to $200.00.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $40.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $112.00 to $107.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $21.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $15.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $27.00 to $17.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $18.00 to $11.00.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,100 ($51.22) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $27.00 to $26.00.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €42.00 ($44.21) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €125.00 ($131.58) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €205.00 ($215.79) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $150.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $32.00.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $40.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,900 ($48.72) to GBX 3,800 ($47.47). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target raised by Argus from $92.00 to $104.00.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $62.00 to $41.00.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) was given a €11.50 ($12.11) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

