Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 9th (AD.UN, AFN, BBU, BCE, BEP, BHC, CF, CG, CHR, CHRRF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 9th:

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$23.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) was given a C$50.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$68.00 to C$70.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from $31.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was given a $42.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $100.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.00 to C$15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$5.75.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$5.75.

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$85.00 to C$93.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$85.00 to C$93.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$28.00 to C$32.00.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$28.00 to C$32.00.

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$8.75.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$31.50 to C$28.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$26.25.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$11.00.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$17.00.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$10.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$10.50.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$26.25.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.25 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$45.25 to C$46.00.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$60.00.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$62.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$57.00 to C$60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) was given a C$58.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$94.00 to C$79.00.

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$94.00 to C$79.00.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.50 to C$29.00.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from C$0.67 to C$0.70.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$51.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$51.00.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$38.00.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.00 to C$34.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) was given a C$17.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$48.00.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$47.00.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$47.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$47.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$57.00 to C$53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$47.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$48.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$65.00 to C$72.00.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$65.00 to C$72.00.

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$24.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$185.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$200.00 to C$210.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$200.00 to C$175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$210.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$210.00.

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$200.00 to C$175.00.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$172.00 to C$170.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $225.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$36.00.

Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) was given a C$42.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$172.00 to C$170.00.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from C$1.10 to C$1.20.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$200.00 to C$195.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $19.00.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$14.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$54.00.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$58.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$120.00 to C$113.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$142.00 to C$139.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$126.00 to C$125.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$2.15 to C$2.25.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) was given a C$52.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$40.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$45.00 to C$48.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$58.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$80.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$80.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$75.00 to C$71.00.

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$27.00.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$18.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$58.00.

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$58.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$63.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$63.00.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$40.50 to C$35.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$43.00 to C$42.00.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$58.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$53.00.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$62.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$53.00.

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$62.00.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$15.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $38.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$7.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.00 to C$6.75.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$58.00.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$80.00.

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$49.00.

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$18.50.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$49.00.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) was given a C$55.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$7.00.

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$35.00 to C$37.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $62.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$12.75.

