Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for First Hawaiian (FHB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ: FHB) in the last few weeks:

4/28/2022 – First Hawaiian was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/25/2022 – First Hawaiian had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2022 – First Hawaiian was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – First Hawaiian was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2022 – First Hawaiian was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/5/2022 – First Hawaiian was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

3/31/2022 – First Hawaiian is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – First Hawaiian had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – First Hawaiian was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.13.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,206,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,610 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 151.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,545,000 after buying an additional 2,002,561 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $38,075,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $32,795,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,743,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,416 shares in the last quarter.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

