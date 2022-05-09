Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tenable (TENB)

Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/28/2022 – Tenable was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

4/27/2022 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $66.00.

4/25/2022 – Tenable had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $62.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Tenable had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $62.00 to $75.00.

4/11/2022 – Tenable is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Tenable is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Tenable had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TENB traded down $4.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.65. 41,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,567. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -75.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $405,761.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,502.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 6,223 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $284,764.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 277,646 shares of company stock worth $15,804,607. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tenable by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 177,209 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Tenable by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 955,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,592,000 after acquiring an additional 272,909 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tenable by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 58,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tenable by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

