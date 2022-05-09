Analysts Set DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Target Price at $13.89

Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.89.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of DCGO stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. DocGo has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84.
About DocGo (Get Rating)
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
