Analysts Set Expectations for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the company will earn $3.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.81.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$66.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$91.64.

Shares of AEM opened at C$73.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$58.02 and a 12-month high of C$89.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$76.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$69.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.68 billion and a PE ratio of 31.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

In related news, Director Robert Gemmell sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.35, for a total transaction of C$135,027.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,050. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$64.23 per share, with a total value of C$205,532.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 153,703 shares in the company, valued at C$9,872,189.99. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,793 shares of company stock worth $1,579,294.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

