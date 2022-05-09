Analysts Set Expectations for Callon Petroleum’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $16.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.50.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 19.71%. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

CPE has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Roth Capital raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $50.04 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,366 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 270,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,935,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,970,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,232,939 shares of company stock valued at $75,744,597 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

