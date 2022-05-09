Analysts Set Expectations for Compass Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (OTC:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.41) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.57).

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMPX. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.91.

Shares of OTC:CMPX opened at $1.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

