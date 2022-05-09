Analysts Set Expectations for Harsco Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Harsco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harsco in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

HSC stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Harsco has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $666.32 million, a PE ratio of -15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Harsco by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Harsco by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,734,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

