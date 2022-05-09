Analysts Set Expectations for Johnson Controls International plc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

JCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $53.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average is $70.67. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 96,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

