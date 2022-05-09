Analysts Set Expectations for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Terminix Global in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Terminix Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMX. William Blair cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

TMX opened at $43.99 on Monday. Terminix Global has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Terminix Global had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Terminix Global’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Terminix Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Terminix Global by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Terminix Global by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

