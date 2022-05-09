Analysts Set Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) PT at $7.79

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,990 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673,182 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,001,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 255,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,722,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,699,000 after purchasing an additional 491,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,880 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KOS opened at $7.38 on Friday. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $572.61 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

