Analysts Set VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) PT at $19.29

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZIO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $558,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in VIZIO by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the third quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in VIZIO by 19.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after buying an additional 167,068 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VIZIO by 318.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the period. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 186.24 and a beta of 0.82. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

