Analysts Set Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Target Price at $20.75

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 327,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 25,161 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 51.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 55,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 79.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XHR opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $210.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

