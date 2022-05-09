Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 9th (AGR, AZN, BBOX, BLND, BME, BTA, CCH, CHR, DEVO, DLN)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 9th:

Assura (LON:AGR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.00) price target on the stock.

Get Assura Plc alerts:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a £120 ($149.91) target price on the stock.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.25) target price on the stock.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.25) target price on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 600 ($7.50) price target on the stock.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.19) target price on the stock.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 2,585 ($32.29) price target on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 2,800 ($34.98) price target on the stock.

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust (LON:DSM) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$2.20 price target on the stock.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($8.74) price target on the stock.

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 285 ($3.56) target price on the stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($34.98) target price on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 155 ($1.94) price target on the stock.

Ideagen (LON:IDEA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 5,700 ($71.21) price target on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 6,100 ($76.20) target price on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.00) target price on the stock.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 765 ($9.56) price target on the stock.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 320 ($4.00) price target on the stock.

Mincon Group (LON:MCON) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 205 ($2.56) price target on the stock.

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors. They currently have a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.75) price target on the stock.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.00) target price on the stock.

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) price target on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 560 ($7.00) price target on the stock.

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$17.00 target price on the stock.

Unite Group (LON:UTG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,220 ($15.24) target price on the stock.

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 400 ($5.00) price target on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.