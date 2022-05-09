Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 9th (AGR, AZN, BBOX, BLND, BME, BTA, CCH, CHR, DEVO, DLN)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 9th:
Assura (LON:AGR) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.00) price target on the stock.
AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a £120 ($149.91) target price on the stock.
British Land (LON:BLND) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.25) target price on the stock.
B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 600 ($7.50) price target on the stock.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.19) target price on the stock.
Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 2,585 ($32.29) price target on the stock.
Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a C$6.00 price target on the stock.
Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 2,800 ($34.98) price target on the stock.
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust (LON:DSM) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$2.20 price target on the stock.
Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($8.74) price target on the stock.
Grainger (LON:GRI) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 285 ($3.56) target price on the stock.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($34.98) target price on the stock.
International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 155 ($1.94) price target on the stock.
Ideagen (LON:IDEA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 5,700 ($71.21) price target on the stock.
InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 6,100 ($76.20) target price on the stock.
Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.00) target price on the stock.
Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 765 ($9.56) price target on the stock.
LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 320 ($4.00) price target on the stock.
Mincon Group (LON:MCON) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 205 ($2.56) price target on the stock.
M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors. They currently have a C$40.00 target price on the stock.
NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.75) price target on the stock.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.00) target price on the stock.
Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) price target on the stock.
Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 560 ($7.00) price target on the stock.
Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$17.00 target price on the stock.
Unite Group (LON:UTG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,220 ($15.24) target price on the stock.
John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 400 ($5.00) price target on the stock.
