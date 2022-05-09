Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cryoport (CYRX)

Cryoport (NASDAQ: CYRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2022 – Cryoport had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $95.00 to $60.00.

5/6/2022 – Cryoport had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $92.00 to $52.00.

5/4/2022 – Cryoport was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

5/3/2022 – Cryoport had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $90.00 to $67.00.

4/13/2022 – Cryoport had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Cryoport was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.62. 4,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,851. The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $86.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 4.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,982 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

