Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CVB Financial (CVBF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ: CVBF) recently:

5/5/2022 – CVB Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/29/2022 – CVB Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/27/2022 – CVB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2022 – CVB Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/11/2022 – CVB Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/5/2022 – CVB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – CVB Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CVBF opened at $23.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.38. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

In related news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,142.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in CVB Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 29,641 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 41.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

