Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CVB Financial (CVBF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ: CVBF) recently:

5/5/2022 – CVB Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/29/2022 – CVB Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

4/27/2022 – CVB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

4/25/2022 – CVB Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/11/2022 – CVB Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

4/5/2022 – CVB Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

3/31/2022 – CVB Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $23.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.38.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 40.95%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

In other news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in CVB Financial by 108.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 10,290.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

