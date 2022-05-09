Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Dine Brands Global (DIN)

Dine Brands Global (NYSE: DIN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2022 – Dine Brands Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

5/5/2022 – Dine Brands Global was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/3/2022 – Dine Brands Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

4/27/2022 – Dine Brands Global was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/30/2022 – Dine Brands Global was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2022 – Dine Brands Global had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $112.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $74.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.89. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

