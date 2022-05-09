Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Territorial Bancorp (TBNK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBNK) recently:

5/7/2022 – Territorial Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Territorial Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

5/4/2022 – Territorial Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

5/2/2022 – Territorial Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

4/19/2022 – Territorial Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Territorial Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Territorial Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Territorial Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Territorial Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Territorial Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/10/2022 – Territorial Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $21.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $202.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.47. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $26.81.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 6.77%. On average, analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.94%.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $83,153.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,999.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,663,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 24.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 63,263 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,042 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 188.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 24,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

