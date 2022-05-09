Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aritzia (ATZ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aritzia (TSE: ATZ) recently:

5/6/2022 – Aritzia had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$64.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Aritzia had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Aritzia had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$61.00.

5/2/2022 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$66.00.

4/26/2022 – Aritzia had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aritzia stock traded down C$1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$38.29. 250,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,869. The stock has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. Aritzia Inc. has a 52-week low of C$28.70 and a 52-week high of C$60.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$46.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.30.

Get Aritzia Inc alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.12, for a total value of C$841,864.50.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.