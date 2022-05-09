Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aritzia (ATZ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aritzia (TSE: ATZ) recently:
- 5/6/2022 – Aritzia had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$64.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2022 – Aritzia had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2022 – Aritzia had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$61.00.
- 5/2/2022 – Aritzia had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$66.00.
- 4/26/2022 – Aritzia had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Aritzia stock traded down C$1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$38.29. 250,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,869. The stock has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. Aritzia Inc. has a 52-week low of C$28.70 and a 52-week high of C$60.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$46.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.30.
In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.12, for a total value of C$841,864.50.
