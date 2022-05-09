Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hydro One (HRNNF)

Hydro One (OTCMKTS: HRNNF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/6/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00.
- 5/6/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00.
- 5/6/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$34.00.
- 4/19/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$34.00.
- 4/12/2022 – Hydro One was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.
Shares of HRNNF traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $27.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. Hydro One Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27.
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
