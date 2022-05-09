Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ObsEva (OBSV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ObsEva (NASDAQ: OBSV):

5/3/2022 – ObsEva was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/26/2022 – ObsEva is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – ObsEva was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/7/2022 – ObsEva was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – ObsEva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

3/30/2022 – ObsEva was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/28/2022 – ObsEva is now covered by analysts at Aegis. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2022 – ObsEva had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – ObsEva was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2022 – ObsEva was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.67. ObsEva SA has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that ObsEva SA will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ObsEva in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ObsEva during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

