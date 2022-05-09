Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Phoenix New Media (FENG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE: FENG) in the last few weeks:

5/5/2022 – Phoenix New Media is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Phoenix New Media is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Phoenix New Media was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/19/2022 – Phoenix New Media is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Phoenix New Media is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Phoenix New Media is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Phoenix New Media is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Phoenix New Media is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Phoenix New Media is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Phoenix New Media stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,359. Phoenix New Media Limited has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

Get Phoenix New Media Limited alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $47.53 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 8.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194,422 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the period. 10.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.