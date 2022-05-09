Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Phoenix New Media (FENG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE: FENG) in the last few weeks:
- 5/5/2022 – Phoenix New Media is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – Phoenix New Media is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Phoenix New Media was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.
- 4/19/2022 – Phoenix New Media is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Phoenix New Media is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2022 – Phoenix New Media is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – Phoenix New Media is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2022 – Phoenix New Media is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2022 – Phoenix New Media is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Phoenix New Media stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,359. Phoenix New Media Limited has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $47.53 million during the quarter.
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phoenix New Media (FENG)
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.