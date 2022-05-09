Analyzing JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) & Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI)

JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) and Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Hillenbrand shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Hillenbrand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares JE Cleantech and Hillenbrand’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hillenbrand $2.86 billion 1.09 $249.90 million $2.97 14.43

Hillenbrand has higher revenue and earnings than JE Cleantech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for JE Cleantech and Hillenbrand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JE Cleantech 0 0 0 0 N/A Hillenbrand 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hillenbrand has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.95%. Given Hillenbrand’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hillenbrand is more favorable than JE Cleantech.

Profitability

This table compares JE Cleantech and Hillenbrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A Hillenbrand 7.67% 22.71% 7.08%

Summary

Hillenbrand beats JE Cleantech on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JE Cleantech (Get Rating)

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Cleaning Systems and Other Equipment Business, and Provision of Centralized Dishware Washing and Ancillary Services. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units. The company also offers centralized dishwashing services for food and beverage establishments, such as food courts, hawker centers, restaurants, cookhouses, eldercare homes, and inflight catering service providers; and general cleaning services for food courts. In addition, it leases dishware washing equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of JE Cleantech Global Limited.

About Hillenbrand (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. The Molding Technology Solutions segment offers injection molding and extrusion equipment; hot runner systems; process control systems; and mold bases and components for various industries, including automotive, consumer goods, medical, packaging, construction, and electronics. The Batesville segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells funeral services products and solutions, such as burial caskets, cremation caskets, containers and urns, other personalization and memorialization products, and web-based technology applications. Hillenbrand, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Batesville, Indiana.

