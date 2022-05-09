Analyzing Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) & Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Points.com has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Points.com and Alight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points.com -0.09% -0.01% N/A Alight N/A 10.07% 4.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Points.com and Alight’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points.com $370.01 million 0.69 -$340,000.00 ($0.03) -572.33 Alight $2.92 billion 1.57 -$60.00 million N/A N/A

Points.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alight.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.4% of Points.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Alight shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Alight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Points.com and Alight, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Points.com 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alight 0 0 3 0 3.00

Points.com currently has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 35.90%. Alight has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 88.60%. Given Alight’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alight is more favorable than Points.com.

Summary

Alight beats Points.com on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Points.com (Get Rating)

Points.com Inc. provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Alight (Get Rating)

Alight, Inc. operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. It offers employer solutions comprising integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial health, employee wellbeing, and payroll; and professional services, including cloud deployment and consulting offerings that provides human capital and financial platforms, as well as cloud advisory and deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms, such as Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle, and Cornerstone OnDemand. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

