Analyzing Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS)

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Sunlands Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First High-School Education Group $62.80 million 0.45 $6.24 million N/A N/A Sunlands Technology Group $393.53 million 0.11 $34.37 million $2.53 1.32

Sunlands Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than First High-School Education Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of First High-School Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

First High-School Education Group has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlands Technology Group has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First High-School Education Group and Sunlands Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

First High-School Education Group currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 621.65%. Given First High-School Education Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Sunlands Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Sunlands Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A Sunlands Technology Group 8.86% -18.97% 8.08%

Summary

Sunlands Technology Group beats First High-School Education Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First High-School Education Group (Get Rating)

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

About Sunlands Technology Group (Get Rating)

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs. The company's STE courses cover 19 majors, including Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, financial management, advertising, accounting, engineering management, administrative management, computer information management, finance, convention management, chain operation management, and visual communication and design. It also provides professional certification preparation course offerings that cover various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. The company was formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group and changed its name to Sunlands Technology Group in August 2018. Sunlands Technology Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

