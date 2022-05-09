AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Major Shareholder Buys $14,453,966.31 in Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 668,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,453,966.31. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,521,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,679,749.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ ANAB traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.06. 924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,310. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.32). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 143.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth about $8,936,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth about $6,081,000. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 37.4% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after buying an additional 149,494 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 182,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 104,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth about $2,703,000.

About AnaptysBio (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.