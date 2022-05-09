Andrew Christiansen Sells 9,320 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 9,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $320,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,856.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $11,687.50.

On Thursday, March 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $13,242.50.

On Thursday, February 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $17,500.00.

Cardlytics stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,064. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $134.91. The company has a market capitalization of $965.45 million, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.28.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cardlytics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cardlytics by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 35,099 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Cardlytics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 917,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 172,072 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

